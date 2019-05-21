Police: 2 Teen Girls Drink Mixed Urine, Toilet Water

Police are investigating after they say two 15-year-old girls gave another teenage student a drink mixed with urine and toilet water at Penncrest High School.

Pennsylvania State Police say they were notified of the incident by the victim four days later.

The victim has since been ill.

No charges have been filed at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. (FOX29)

