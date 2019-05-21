CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Police: 2 Teen Girls Drink Mixed Urine, Toilet Water

1 reads
Leave a comment

Police are investigating after they say two 15-year-old girls gave another teenage student a drink mixed with urine and toilet water at Penncrest High School.

This has to be one of the nastiest things known to man.

Pennsylvania State Police say they were notified of the incident by the victim four days later.

The victim has since been ill.

No charges have been filed at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. (FOX29)

Fasho Thoughts: 

  • How do you feel about this?
  • Should there be charges?
  • Should the parents be held liable?
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

2 , donjuanfasho , Drink , fasho celebrity news , girls , mixed , police , teen , Toilet , urine , water

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close