Jussie Smollett: Judge Orders His Criminal Case File To Be Unsealed

A Chicago judge on Thursday ordered Jussie Smollett’s criminal file to be unsealed, saying the “Empire” actor hasn’t “shown good cause to rebut the public presumption of access,” according to a report.

The ruling by Cook County Judge Steven Watkins comes after he heard oral arguments last week from attorneys over the case file, which was sealed in March, NBC Chicago reported.

Why don’t they just leave this man alone?

Now that empire is ending I guess he has a little free time on his hand, but why would the judge do this?

I mean a brother can’t even go out for a slice of pizza.

This is just sad. What the Fasho (PageSix)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Should they even open this case up?
  • Should they just let the case rest?
  • Hasn’t he learned from his mistakes?
Don Juan Fasho

