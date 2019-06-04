CLOSE
Fashion & Style
HomeFashion & Style

Beyonce’s MUA Sir John Teams Up With Luminess Cosmetics For A Limited Edition ‘Lion King’ Inspired Line

0 reads
Leave a comment
Sir John and Luminess Cosmetics

Source: Sir John and Luminess Cosmetics / Sir John and Luminess Cosmetics

Beyonce’s makeup artist Sir John teamed up with Luminess Cosmetics to bring us a makeup line that will channel your inner lioness. The limited-edition collection, inspired by Disney’s The Lion King, will bring out your inner Beyonce a.k.a Nala with its variety of highly pigmented eye shadows, lipsticks, highlighters and more.

Sir John and Luminess Cosmetics

Source: Sir John and Luminess Cosmetics / Sir John and Luminess Cosmetics

Limited Edition Collection will debut on June 15th, ulta.com and disney.com on June 16th, and ULTA stores on July 1st.

Price points for the collection range from $24 to $42. The liquid and matte lipsticks will cost you around $24 (the same price as the glosses). Palettes are $42 and highlighters are $40. The collection also boasts tinted lip gloss.

You can own the entire collectors item for $250.

Sir John and Luminess Cosmetics

Source: Sir John and Luminess Cosmetics / Sir John and Luminess Cosmetics

Disney recently released a sneak peek from the highly anticipated classic, which hits theaters July 19th. Check out this clip featuring Beyonce’s voice.

RELATED STORIES:

The Lion Queen: Disney Confirms Beyonce’s Role In Live-Action ‘Lion King’

Beyonce Dropping A Docu-Film + Confirmed To Play Nala In ‘The Lion King’

WACO Theater Center's 3rd Annual Wearable Art Gala - Arrivals

Don't Miss The Best Lewks From Ms. Tina Lawson's Wearable Art Gala

20 photos Launch gallery

Don't Miss The Best Lewks From Ms. Tina Lawson's Wearable Art Gala

Continue reading Don’t Miss The Best Lewks From Ms. Tina Lawson’s Wearable Art Gala

Don't Miss The Best Lewks From Ms. Tina Lawson's Wearable Art Gala

For the third year in a row, Tina Lawson has thrown her Wearable Art Gala at the WACO Theater in Santa Monica, California. The event is to raise money for arts education and the WACO Theater and they raised over $2M dollars! No surprise as the gala chairpersons were Beyoncé, Solange, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, and Lala Anthony. I love that the Destiny's Child group got together for a good cause! The event also gives out awards. Tyler Perry won the Trailblazer Award while Shea Moisture founder (and sponsor), Richelieu Dennis won Entrepreneur of the Year Award. The special musical guest was none other than Maxwell. The event theme was the Lion King. Tina Knowles told Variety, "My kids [Beyoncé and Solange] and I watched The Lion King probably 20 times, so there was a big push for Beyoncé to do the voice of Nala." The movie comes out in a little over the month, so having this theme is also a big push for the movie. Given the theme, you know Black excellence came out in style! Check out our favorite looks, including Beyoncé who showed up looking like the Lion Queen! You also don't want to miss Blue Ivy and her super cute look. Share with us in the comments which look is your favorite.

Beyonce’s MUA Sir John Teams Up With Luminess Cosmetics For A Limited Edition ‘Lion King’ Inspired Line was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close