Bout That Life: 5 Tom Cruise Scenes Justin Bieber Should Watch Before Challenging Him In ANY Fight

Sooo…Justin Bieber challenged Tom Cruise to a fight.

It happened randomly on a nice Sunday evening when everyone was COMPLETELY minding their business and carrying on with our natural lives. Then out of nowhere, the Biebs posted a tweet tagging the president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Dana White:

“I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight?”

I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ? — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 10, 2019

Uuuum…

Why.

The world was literally doing just fine without a Justin Bieber vs. Tom Cruise fight. Is there some sort of past history? Some beef the two stars haven’t worked out?

Folks like UFC fighter Conor McGregor egged on the fight by saying he’d host the face-off if Tom Cruise agrees. “Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies,” McGregor tweeted. “Stay tuned to find out!”

If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge,

McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout.

Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies?

Stay tuned to find out! https://t.co/TxsH9KUyFg — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 10, 2019

Why, why, why?

On top of all this…

Does the Biebs not know that Tom Cruise is a major action movie star that actually doesn’t mind doing his own stunts.

Like…this man is wild.

And if this isn’t enough for the Biebs to be second guessing his fight with Tom Cruise, some of his most iconic fight sequences should do the trick.

Now of course, fighting in a movie is different from fighting in real life. But this is Tom Cruise we’re talking about…

Is Biebs willing to risk his life the way Tom is willing to risk his own?

If so, hit the flip for five intense fight scenes that might have Biebs thinking twice about squaring up on Cruise.

Bout That Life: 5 Tom Cruise Scenes Justin Bieber Should Watch Before Challenging Him In ANY Fight

Written By: Royce Dunmore Posted 21 hours ago

