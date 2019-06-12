CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Iyanla Vanzant’s Advice On Fixing Your Own Life [Exclusive Video]

0 reads
Leave a comment
Iyanla Vanzant

Source: Radio One / Radio One Digital

Depression as well as other mental & emotional health issues are at an all-time high in the Black community. Many still refusing to receive help, and some even refuse to acknowledge the problem. As Iyanla Vanzant gears up for her new season of “Iyanla: Fix My Life” on OWN, she blesses us with some advice to fix our own lives.

She also gives a proper understanding of love, peace and happiness exists. She also gives insight into her own spirituality and religion and how it guides her life. Check out the video below…

RELATED: Iyanla Vanzant Says Oppression Only Has Power Over You If You Let It; Black Twitter Snaps Off

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

_____

Iyanla  later opens up about particular behind the show including how she is able to get her guests to open up to her about their most personal issues and which guest she had the most challenging time working with. Check it out below…
___

 

Iyanla Vanzant’s Advice On Fixing Your Own Life [Exclusive Video] was originally published on majicatl.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close