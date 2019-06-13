CLOSE
Cassie Is Pregnant!

The rumors are true! Cassie and her new man Alex Fine are expecting! The couple confirmed the news on Instagram.

Cassie shared this photo with the caption that read, “Can’t wait to meet our baby girl? Love You Always & Forever”

Alex decided to share the news as well by penning a letter to his unborn daughter.

“Letter to my Daughter

I will be the first man in your life and will show you the greatest love and affection now and forever. I never thought my heart could grow bigger after meeting your mother… then I found out we were having you and I instantly felt a love that is so indescribable. I promise to be at every dance recital, concert, sporting event, school plays whatever you decide to do I will be there and support you. I am your number one fan. I promise to be a man that you and your mother look up to and love. I will always listen and put the both of you first.

I will show you a healthy relationship and how you deserve to be treated. I promise to never approve of any boy you like because they will never be good enough for my baby girl. Sorry I can’t promise that I won’t embarrass you because I will give you so many kisses at every school drop off. I will be the Dad that never forces my opinions on you. I will love whatever you do in life as long as you’re happy.

I promise that I will be kind, sweet, and you will always be daddy’s little girl. I promise to love you every single second unconditionally until my last breath. You’re perfect to me and always will be”

 

It seems like the pair are very happy together. We can’t help but wonder how Diddy is taking the news though.

 

