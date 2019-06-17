O.J. Simpson: Says He Is Not The Father!!!

OJ Simpson channels Maury Povich and says he is not the father of Khole. Check out the video and what he had to say below. (LBS)

The “If I Did It” author called reports about the alleged tryst “bogus, bad, tasteless” in a video on his new Twitter account.

“Never, and I want to stress never, in any way shape or form, have I ever had any interest in Kris romantically or sexually,” said the 71-year-old ex-NFL star, adding: “and I never got any indication that she ever had any interest in me.”

“The Juice” said Kris’ ex-husband Robert Kardashian — who died of cancer in 2003 — was “like a brother” to him.

Addressing rumors that Khloe Kardashian is his daughter, Simpson said: “Khloe like all the girls, I’m very proud of, just like I know Bob would be if he was here, but facts of the matter is she’s not mine.”

Fasho Thoughts:

Should OJ have got a twitter account?

Should he have done this video on fathers day?

Who let OJ Simpson on twitter?

Also On 100.3: