CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Daniel Kaluuya Is A Wanted Man After Killing A Cop In Lena Waithe’s ‘Queen & Slim’

Doesn't look like this will have a happy ending but best believe it's going to be inspiring...

0 reads
Leave a comment
Queen & Slim

Source: Universal / Universal

Get Out‘s Daniel Kaluuya has really been establishing himself as one of Hollywood’s brightest stars ever since breaking out of the sunken place and taking down a terrorist organization in Jordan Peele’s cult classic back in 2017. Now he’s about to make some very loud noise all over as he finds himself having become a folk hero to the Black community in Lena Waithe’s upcoming film Queen & Slim.

Directed by Melina Matsoukas and starring Kaluuya and newcomer Jodie Turner-Smith, Queen & Slim is the story about a first date turned Black community folklore as the couple finds themselves on the run from authorities after an overzealous police officer gets his comeuppance for harassing the twosome. With the community rooting them on and the feds on their ass, the “Black Bonnie and Clyde” have no choice but to ride or die together and in the process fall in love with each other. Can’t wait for this one.

Check out the trailer for Queen & Slim below and let us know if you’ll be checking for this when it drops November 27.

Daniel Kaluuya Is A Wanted Man After Killing A Cop In Lena Waithe’s ‘Queen & Slim’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close