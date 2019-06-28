Actor/Singer Mack Wilds was arrested yesterday (June27th) for driving with a suspended license. Mack Wilds (real name, Tristan Paul Mack Wilds) was pulled over just before 1AM due to his Jeep’s “excessively tinted” windows. Police ran his license and discovered he was driving with a suspended status.

According to TheJasmineBrand, cops learned that the 29-year-old also had an outstanding warrant for an incident in his hometown in Staten Island, New York. Mack Wilds was arrested on the scene. During the “Wire” star’s arraignment, the judge claimed his charges will be dismissed if he stays out of trouble for the next six months.

We rooting for you Mack Wilds!

Mack Wilds Arrested! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 4 hours ago

