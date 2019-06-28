CLOSE
Chance The Rapper Unleashes '10 Day' & 'Acid Rap' To Streaming Services

Chance The Rapper has released a small but acclaimed body of work across his three projects, which he considers to be mixtapes. Unlike his latest project Coloring Book, his previous freebies, 10 Day and Acid Rap, were not available on streaming platforms until now.

10 Day was the debut of Chano, dropping originally in 2012 with critics stating then that the young artist showed promise, realizing some of those expectations on 2013’s Acid Rap. In 2015, he put out a quick freestyle tape of him and Lil B titled Free and followed it up with 2016’s well-received Coloring Book.

Check out the streams of 10 Day and Acid Rap below.

