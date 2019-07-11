CLOSE
Cincy
Cincinnati: City Leaders To Address The Rise In Shootings

The Violence this past few weeks has been just ridiculous… There have been 20 homicides since May 30th

City leaders plan to address the spike in gun violence that Cincinnati has seen in the past six weeks at 10 a.m. Local 12 will live stream the press conference.

Police Chief Eliot Isaac and Mayor John Cranley will join forces and talk about their plan to fight the surge in violence.

Dr. Lakshmi Sammarco said a third of all homicides this year in Hamilton County have happened since June 1. There have been 20 homicides since May 30.

Several of the victims in these shootings are teenagers and city leaders are expected to discuss Cincinnati’s curfew laws.

