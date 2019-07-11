In just a few hours we’ll highlight the music of singer-songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist; the late Rick James! James produced for many artists such as his dear friend and collaborator, the late Teena Marie, the Temptations and Smokey Robinson just to name a few! The Summer Mini Concert Series will definitely be one to remember so be sure to tune in tonight beginning at 7 pm!

Here’s “Give It To Me Baby“, from the late Rick James, it’s all #LoveAndRnB!

Connect With Us On Social Media

Summer Mini Concert Series: Rick James was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Also On 100.3: