Oprah Helps Neighbors Escape Fire

'Selma' New York Premiere - Inside Arrivals

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

Oprah Winfrey has been hailed a hero after opening a private road on her property in Hawaii to allow locals to escape a brush fire.

The blaze began on Maui on Thursday and frantic Maalaea and Kihei residents tweeted Oprah, asking for the code to an access gate, installed to keep them and fans out.

“@Oprah there’s a huge brush fire on Maui right now! People are trying to evacuate Kihei – my husband and son included!” one local tweeted. “If you would kindly share the code to your gate/road, folks can evacuate through Kula.”

The road through Oprah’s estate offered those trying to escape the fire a quick route to higher, safer ground.

Winfrey was quick to respond, writing:

“Access to the road was given to county officials immediately. This was many hours ago. Hoping for the safety of all.”

 

Oprah Helps Neighbors Escape Fire was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

