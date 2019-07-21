CLOSE
Marvel Announces Phase Four

Marvel has announced that the ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ sequel movie will be the “first ever MCU horror film” & play up “the gothic, the horror”. Along with Blade, Marvel will be taking an interesting horror style phase. There is more planning is going into the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe than the future of the world. lol. Take a look at the movies to be released for Phase 4 down below.

