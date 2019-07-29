CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Lizzo Delivers Yet Another Powerful Performance On NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk’

If you haven't heard Lizzo's music by now or never seen a live performance, this subdued showing will convert many.

0 reads
Leave a comment
2019 Mo Pop Festival

Source: Scott Legato / Getty

Lizzo has emerged as one of 2019’s top musical acts across all genres, and it’s difficult to explain her art to someone without at least having witnessed her performances in some fashion. Fans who are still warming up to the Cuz I Love You star can get a fine start by watching Lizzo tear up the offices of NPR during her Tiny Desk concert.

Although the intimate setting of Tiny Desk robbed Lizzo of her signature dancers and overall stage production, that didn’t remotely dull the power in her performance. Decked out and looking marvelous in an eye-catching orange ensemble, a three-piece band backing Lizzo did their best to match her unfettered energy.

Watch Lizzo tear down the Tiny Desk stage in the clip below.

Photo: Getty

Lizzo Delivers Yet Another Powerful Performance On NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 weeks ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close