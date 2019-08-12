CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

12-Year-Old Boy Raises $17K In Back-To-School Giveaway

( Never 2 Young 2 Care Facebook)

Earlier this summer, Jaxson Turner, 12, set a goal to provide backpacks for at least 100 students in need.

In June, Turner told NBC 5 , he wanted to fill each backpack with school supplies to help students start the school year off strong.

Turner didn’t just reach his goal, he crushed it.

The Dallas area pre-teen raised over $17,000 this summer through his lemonade stand and donations. One of those was a $1,000 donation from McKinney, TX Mayor George Fuller.

Turner handed out the backpacks, and took it a step further with free haircuts for the boys and salon visits for the girls, who stopped by his giveaway on Sunday.

“[I’m] so grateful,” Turner told the station before the giveaway started.”I can’t wait to see the smiles today! They’re receiving scientific calculators, binders, Clorox wipes, big book binders with handles. So I hope they’re happy. I’m grateful to have so many people bless me to bless others!”

Events like the giveaway are why in 2018, he started his non-profit, Never 2 Young 2 Care.

N2Y2C sponsors others projects throughout the year, including a Christmas party complete with dinner and fun activities for homeless children, Easter dinner, and generally providing clothing and meals to homeless people.

Celebrities That Give Back

15 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities That Give Back

Continue reading Celebrities That Give Back

Celebrities That Give Back

12-Year-Old Boy Raises $17K In Back-To-School Giveaway was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 1 month ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close