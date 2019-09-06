CLOSE
Cincinnati: 6 People Escaped From A House Fire In Colerain

Thank you, Lord, for helping this family get out of this house fire safe. I’ve been in a house fire before and it’s nothing to play about.

VIA: (WKRC)

Six people escaped from a house fire in Colerain Township early Friday.

The fire started a little after 2 a.m. at a house on Crest Road near Montvale Drive.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a fully involved house fire that had started on the second floor.

Five adults and one child made it out.

All six people are now displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The fire is under investigation.

