The CDC is urging people to stop vaping!

The Center for Disease Control put out a warning urging people to stop vaping due to recent Vaping related deaths in Indiana, Minnesota and California.

According to the CDC on Friday they are investigating 450 cases of pulmonary disease linked to E-Cigarette use. They believe there is some kind of chemical exposure behind the illnesses and looking into lab test that show vitamin E acetate has been found in many of the E-Cigarette cartridges that the victims had been using.

The investigation includes users ages 18-25 who were otherwise healthy people.

Mitch Zeller director of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products states “No one substance or compound, including vitamin E acetate, has been identified in all the samples tested.”

The CDC urges people to stop vaping until the problem is pinpointed. People who use vaping on a regular basis should monitor themselves for symptoms, coughing, shortness of breath, chest pain, nausea and vomiting – please seek immediate medical attention for any health concerns.