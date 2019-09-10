CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Prayers: CAVS Play By Play Announcer Fred McLeod Has Passed

New York Knicks v Cleveland Cavaliers

Source: Ezra Shaw / Getty

NBA, players and front offices were sadden by the sudden new that Cleveland Cavaliers play by play announcer Fred McLeod has passed away at the age of 67 years old.

Fred McLeod who passed away Monday night was a Cleveland native was the play by play announcer for Detroit for 22 years before returning home 6 years ago to do play by play for his home town team the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Just the Kid from Akron, former Cavalier and now Laker, Lebron James tweeted:  Man WHAT!!!!??? 😢😢OMG this is extremely sad. @CavsFredMcLeod May you rest in Paradise my friend! @BethHMcLeod my prayers sent up above to you and your family!! 🙏🏾❤❤❤ #RIPFred

No cause of death has been given at this time.

We offer our condolences and will be keeping Fred McLeod’s wife, 3 children as well as the rest of his family uplifted in our prayers.

Sam Sylk in the studio

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

27 photos Launch gallery

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

Continue reading Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK in Cleveland Monday-Friday from 10 am to 3 pm

Prayers: CAVS Play By Play Announcer Fred McLeod Has Passed was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 5 days ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close