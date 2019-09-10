Prayers: CAVS Play By Play Announcer Fred McLeod Has Passed

NBA, players and front offices were sadden by the sudden new that Cleveland Cavaliers play by play announcer Fred McLeod has passed away at the age of 67 years old.
Fred McLeod who passed away Monday night was a Cleveland native was the play by play announcer for Detroit for 22 years before returning home 6 years ago to do play by play for his home town team the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Just the Kid from Akron, former Cavalier and now Laker, Lebron James tweeted: Man WHAT!!!!??? OMG this is extremely sad. @CavsFredMcLeod May you rest in Paradise my friend! @BethHMcLeod my prayers sent up above to you and your family!! #RIPFred
No cause of death has been given at this time.
We offer our condolences and will be keeping Fred McLeod’s wife, 3 children as well as the rest of his family uplifted in our prayers.
