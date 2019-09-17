Whitney Houston Hologram Tour Dates Announced!

If you did not have the pleasure of experiencing one of the greatest voices of our time perform live in concert, you may have a chance to get as close to it as you can. The Whitney Houston Hologram tour is definitely happening and tour dates have been announced.

According to thejasminebrand.com, Whitney’s longtime manager, Pat Houston, says the show will be an interactive experience that will allow many fans to see her live for the first time. The estate has teamed up with BASE holograms for the production which is titled, “An Evening With Whitney.” BASE holograms released a sneak peek at one of the hologram looks.

Check it out below:

Reports say that “An Evening With Whitney” launches at the top of the year in Mexico, while North American dates are scheduled for the fall of 2020.

