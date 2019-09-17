CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Issa Rae Named Producer Of Upcoming ‘Set If Off’ Remake, Possible Role In The Works

The 1996 bank heist flick that featured Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, Vivica A. Fox, and Kimberly Elise could see Rae in a role for the update.

2019 Black Girls Rock Awards

Source: Derrick Salters/WENN.com / WENN

Issa Rae is continuing her high volume creative streak after it was announced she would be joining a team at New Line Cinema that will tackle the classic 1996 bank heist film, Set It Off. In early reports, there could be a chance that the Insecure star will have a role in the updated flick.

THR reports:

Rae will produce the new project with an eye to star. Producing with her will be Montrel McKay, Rae’s partner at Issa Rae Productions.

Syreeta Singleton (Black Monday) and Nina Gloster (Star) have been hired to pen the script.

The original movie told of four friends, fed up with by low-wage jobs and broken by institutional violence, who desperately band to together for a series of bank robberies. After initial success, the spree ultimately leads the quartet to mostly tragic ends.

The original Set It Off featured Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, Vivica A. Fox, and Kimberly Elise in her debut role. The film is still in development and a cast has yet to be named.

Photo: WENN

Issa Rae Named Producer Of Upcoming ‘Set If Off’ Remake, Possible Role In The Works was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 weeks ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close