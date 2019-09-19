CLOSE
Lee Daniels: How Much Did Lee Pay To Settle His Lawsuit With Damon Dash???

Lee Daniels agreed to settle his lawsuit with Damon Dash fo 1.7 Million.

via The Blast:

Last year, Dash sued Daniels for $5 million, accusing him of breaching their contact over the Richard Pryor biopic they were planning to work on. He said Daniels was dragging him along without giving him details. Daniels never responded to the allegations of the lawsuit.

He did reach a confidential settlement with Dash in November 2018. The terms of the deal were confidential until now.(LoveBScott)

