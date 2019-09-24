CommunityConversationswMsEbonyJ: What is Jubilee Cincinnati? (Interview)

Jubilee is an initiative designed to eliminate economic disparity among people of color. They are working to spur economic growth and provide people with the tools to reclaim what is rightfully theirs. Sunday, I had Dr. Kyra Shahid of Xavier University, and Daniel Hughes the President of Economics of Compassion to come on the show to talk about Jubilee.

The Jubilee Experience will have two main components, Jubilee By Day and Jubilee By Night. Jubilee By Day will consist of having real conversations about creating wealth in the Black Community. There will be leaders and community advocates from around the country to share what they are doing to build wealth in their respective neighborhoods.

The Jubilee By Day event will be held at Cincinnati State. It is Free and open to the public. Interested individuals can RSVP at http://jubileecincinnati.eventbrite.com. The event will have an abundance of artistic expression, Napolean Maddox is performing a piece that he created just for the Jubilee Experience, local artist and musicians will be creating collaborative works of art and each session will be punctuated by Art Meets Activism.

If you can make it please stop by.

Ms. Ebony J Wynn “The Host That Does The Most”

Check me out Sunday 11-3pm, Friday 7pm-9pm on RnB Cincy

Follow me on Twitter/ Instagram/ SnapChat: @MsEbonyj

Also On 100.3: