Cincinnati: Stop The Violence Peace Rally On The Mlk Bridge!!!

Cincinnati is marching to keep the peace in the streets.

“I want my grandkids to grow up in a society where they can go where they want without having to worry about being shot down in the street,” Valerie Watson said.

Watson brought her eight-year-old granddaughter to the rally. She is trying to show her that violence is not the answer.

“I want them to know there’s a solution. We don’t have to stay in the house and live in fear,” Watson said.

