“Born Again” MAGA Enthusiast Kanye West Reportedly Will Take Sunday Service Nation Wide

Rumors have been circulating that MAGA Ye wanted to open his own church, but according to reports Kanye West wants to take his Sunday Service sessions across the country.

Yeezy and his traveling choir could be coming to a church or whatever venue he chooses to put religious spins on your favorite classics soon. According to Page Six, the “born again” rapper wants to take his newfound love for remixing secular songs with gospel music across the nation.

Kanye’s had three prayer-type sessions in three weeks. He calls them his Sunday Service. First at his California home. Just family and friends.

Then Chicago where he was raised. Then Atlanta, where he was born. He plans to continue this mission across the country.

The man travels with a gospel chorus. They sing at the services. He just preached in front of 1,000 congregants and told how “reconnecting with my faith has helped me be a better husband and father.” He performed with a gospel choir and sang one of his own songs.

After the service, Kanye greeted comedian Chris Tucker, Jermaine Dupri, and Nelly. No pew was reserved for Taylor Swift.

This seems totally on par with West holding a service at Monster Lake Ranch in Cody. Wyoming, recently. There he covered Nirvana classics much to the delight of those who attended.

There are still many on the fence with Ye’s foray into religion with many questioning if this is just a money grab or him genuinely wanting to spread the word. We are down with anything that helps him get his mind right, BUT we still waiting on him to denounce wearing the red hat and canoodling with the racist-in-chief, Donald Trump.

This also follows the news that his rumored “gospel album” Jesus Is King is on the way.

