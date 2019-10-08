CLOSE
Ohio Governor Introduces Bill to Reduce Gun Violence

Ohio governor Mike DeWine introduced a new bill, yesterday, to curb future gun violence in the state.

According to WCPO, the bill would increase prison time for those convicted of gun crimes. It would also “pink slip” gun owners, who may be in crisis for mental health evaluations, before they’re required to give up their weapons.

This bill comes after the mass shooting, in Dayton this summer, that killed ten people and injured 27.

