Teen Overdoses on Nutmeg!

Pumpkin Pie Recipe

Source: Ashley “AC” Trybula / ACThePlug.com

A 17 yr old NYC teen has overdosed on a common spice that most of us have in our kitchens right now. Nutmeg! The teen was rushed to the hospital where doctors were baffled by his symptoms and couldn’t figure out what was wrong with him.

Source: Roman Slavik / Getty

According to TheDailyMail.com, the unnamed teen was discovered by paramedics, pacing, unable to answer basic questions, vomiting, and making involuntary muscle movements. The boy finally admitted to doctors that he had snorted a teaspoonful of the spice nutmeg. Most people aren’t aware that nutmeg contains oil which breaks down into MMDA – a psychedelic drug similar to the recreational MDMA.

He was given intravenous fluids and oxygen, and his symptoms cleared up after 24 hours. Researchers caution that ingesting just a few tablespoons of nutmeg can be fatal.

Wow! We may want to start locking up the nutmeg in the liquor cabinet.

