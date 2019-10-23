CLOSE
Drake’s Custom Toronto Raptors Championship Ring Cost $150K

With the actual rings the league gifted the Raptors already being the largest ever made, Drizzy took things over the top with his design.

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - October 23, 2019

Source: BG027/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Drake was, without doubt, the biggest and loudest fan in the building for many of the Toronto Raptors‘ home games en route to their first NBA championship. The 6 God was given some hardware with the rest of the team but one-upped everyone with a custom ring worth $150,000.

We’ll let TMZ tell you the rest:

TMZ Sports has learned … not only did the Champagne Papi get the “official” ring the Raptors received during their opening night ceremony on Tuesday … he also hit up Jason of Beverly Hills to get him a one of a kind ring to commemorate his team’s title run.

The piece is incredible — it’s got 30 carats of diamonds, which is more than any other championship ring in NBA history.

Jason tells TMZ Sports … “Drake had me fly to Turks and Caicos for an emergency design meeting.”

“It’s a championship that’s dear to his heart and he wanted to create an over the top ring that not only paid homage to his city but made a statement above and beyond anything else in history.”

That’s dope.

Check out the rest of the images below.

View this post on Instagram

We Major

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

View this post on Instagram

Turnt this to a organization

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Photo: Getty

Drake’s Custom Toronto Raptors Championship Ring Cost $150K  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

