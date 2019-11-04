CLOSE
Top 20 Places To Travel In 2020 From Airbnb

If your starting to plan your next vacation well you need to take a look at Airbnb’s Top 20 places to travel too.

Here’s a look at the Top trending places on Airbnb:

  1. Milwaukee, WI, US
  2. Bilbao, Spain
  3. Buriram, Thailand
  4. Sunbury, Victoria, Australia
  5. Romania
  6. Xi’an, China
  7. Eugene, OR, US
  8. Luxembourg
  9. Guadalajara, Mexico
  10. Vanuatu
  11. Cali, Colombia
  12. Cape Canaveral, FL, US
  13. Aberdeen, Scotland
  14. Courtenay, BC, Canada
  15. Ubatuba, Brazil
  16. Les Contamines-Montjoie, France
  17. Tokyo, Japan
  18. Kerala, India
  19. Malindi, Kenya
  20. Maastricht, Netherlands

Source: news.airbnb.com

Top 20 Places To Travel In 2020 From Airbnb  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

