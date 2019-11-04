Top 20 Places To Travel In 2020 From Airbnb

If your starting to plan your next vacation well you need to take a look at Airbnb’s Top 20 places to travel too.

Here’s a look at the Top trending places on Airbnb:

Milwaukee, WI, US Bilbao, Spain Buriram, Thailand Sunbury, Victoria, Australia Romania Xi’an, China Eugene, OR, US Luxembourg Guadalajara, Mexico Vanuatu Cali, Colombia Cape Canaveral, FL, US Aberdeen, Scotland Courtenay, BC, Canada Ubatuba, Brazil Les Contamines-Montjoie, France Tokyo, Japan Kerala, India Malindi, Kenya Maastricht, Netherlands

