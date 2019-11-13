CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

PEOPLE Magazine Named John Legend The “Sexiest Man Of The Year”

An Emmy, Grammy, Tony & Now PEOPLE Mag's Sexiest Man

2019 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell

Source: Nicky Nelson/WENN.com / WENN

Pop quiz! What do Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Idris Elba, Denzel Washington, and John Legend have in common? They were each named PEOPLE Magazine’s sexiest man of the year.

You heard that right! Singer John Legend was announced as the latest man to be named PEOPLE Mag’s sexiest man. Legend told PEOPLE about the honor, “I was excited, but I was a little scared at the same time because it’s a lot of pressure.” “Everyone’s going to be picking me apart to see if I’m sexy enough to hold this title. I’m [also] following Idris Elba, which is not fair and is not nice to me!”

Legend joins Elba, The Rock, and Denzel Washington as the only black men to win the award.

Legend already has an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony on his mantle. Now he’s the sexiest man in the world according to PEOPLE.

SOURCE | PEOPLE MAGAZINE

RELATED: John Legend Furthers His Efforts To Help Ex-Inmates Step Into Entrepreneurship

RELATED: Voices: John Legend Talks New Single, “Preach” and Nipsey Hussle

Concrete Catwalk: John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Take Their Cuteness For A Stroll

27 photos Launch gallery

Concrete Catwalk: John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Take Their Cuteness For A Stroll

Continue reading Concrete Catwalk: John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Take Their Cuteness For A Stroll

Concrete Catwalk: John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Take Their Cuteness For A Stroll

Plus, Yeezy does work, Chyna charms Cannes and more.

PEOPLE Magazine Named John Legend The “Sexiest Man Of The Year”  was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 2 weeks ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 4 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close