DISCUSSION: Should the #Browns Sign Colin Kaepernick?

Colin Kaepernick is slated to have a private workout this weekend where all of the NFL teams are reportedly invited.

However, odds are against the Cleveland Browns signing him as quarterback.

Days before Kaepernick is scheduled to take a practice field in Atlanta, Sportsbetting.ag released odds for which team will sign the polarizing passer. And while Cleveland possesses the fourth-lowest odds at +2500, its three AFC North rivals top the list with the Cincinnati Bengals favored at +350, followed by the Pittsburgh Steelers (+400) and the Baltimore Ravens (+600).

In other words, he is more likely to be a Bengal, Steeler, or Raven than a Brown.

Kaepernick has not been playing in the NFL since the 2016 season, when he last played with the San Francisco 49ers.

Still, despite the attention he would provide the Browns, and with Drew Stanton out following a knee injury, it does not seem likely that he would come in, and help Baker Mayfield in the QB roster.

Then again, never say never.

So what do you think Browns fans?  Should the team sign Kaepernick?

 

