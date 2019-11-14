Vivica Fox: Opens Up About How She Feels About A Set It Off Remake

Vivica Fox is not happy with the new Set It Off remake, she’s not feeling it at all.

Via ET:

Fox made a face when asked about the remake, before explaining why she’s not a fan of the idea.

“It’s a classic, leave it alone,” she said bluntly. “There’s absolutely no reason to try to redo it. It’s been done, and we did it so well, that people are absolutely going to compare it to that and I think that’s her taking on a tremendous chore because that film has become a cult classic and some things are just better left.” (LoveBScott)

