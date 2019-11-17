Since the accident Kevin Hart has been working hard to get back to where he was, but recovery takes time. Kevin has been working with a personal trainer at what appears to be a home gym, and in a social media post he says he actually wants to be better than he was. Hart also stated, ” I want to inspire and motivate people to change themselves to be great, we all have greatness within…it’s up to us to tap into it. Nobody knows what you are capable of more than you! I can’t wait to show ME the new levels that we are about to real!!! Click here for the full story.

