Popeyes: Employee Fired For Bringing Child To Work

What’s going on with people and these Chicken Sandwiches? A Popeyes worker was fired for bringing his child to help cook the chicken sandwich.

via Complex:

According to The Root, an employee at the fast food chain located in Colony, Texas was fired after a video surfaced showing his son lending a helping hand to the overworked staff as they tried to meet the overwhelming demand for the chicken sandwich. The worker’s child, who can be seen wearing a Popeyes apron, is believed to be about eight years old and no bigger than four feet tall. (LoveBscott)

