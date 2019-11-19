CLOSE
Popeyes: Employee Fired For Bringing Child To Work

What’s going on with people and these Chicken Sandwiches? A Popeyes worker was fired for bringing his child to help cook the chicken sandwich.

According to The Root, an employee at the fast food chain located in Colony, Texas was fired after a video surfaced showing his son lending a helping hand to the overworked staff as they tried to meet the overwhelming demand for the chicken sandwich. The worker’s child, who can be seen wearing a Popeyes apron, is believed to be about eight years old and no bigger than four feet tall. (LoveBscott)

