‘The Mandalorian’ & Baby Yoda Beats Out ‘Stranger Things’ As America’s Most-Streamed TV Series

So much for that Star Wars fatigue. Disney+, despite a shaky rollout, is doing exceptionally well, and it has the original Star Wars show, The Mandalorian, to thank for that. The show is doing so well in fact that it has ended Stranger Things‘ reign at the top as the most-streamed show.

Business Insider reports the show that focuses around a bounty hunter and everyone’s favorite new favorite adorable character Baby Yoda has dethroned Netflix’s show Stranger Things ending its 21-week-run at the top. Parrot Analytics states that The Mandalorian has had over 100 million “demand expressions” in the week between November 17 and 23. During the show’s impressive run Stranger Things had 81 million demand expressions

The Jon Favreau created show also bested Netflix’s two other popular shows, The Umbrella Academy and Ava Duvernay’s When They See Us. A Parrot Analytics representative in a quote obtained by Business Insider broke down how The Mandalorian is boosting Disney+.

“While demand is a metric that should not be confused with subscriber numbers, this is a strong indication that the Star Wars series is driving a lot of sign-ups to the recently-debuted Disney+ service.”

This is promising news, mainly based on the fact that Disney opted to give viewers new episodes of The Mandalorian weekly instead of allowing it to be binged. If you haven’t seen the show yet, we highly suggest you get into it because it is straight F I R E.

