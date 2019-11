It looks like people don’t like watching Empire anymore. The ratings hit an all-time low.

Last night’s installment of the record biz soap opera scored just 2.4 million viewers,. That’s down about 28% since the season debut two months ago. It’s also their lowest rating ever. The season premiere was 3.3 million. (LoveBScott)

