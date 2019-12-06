CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Here’s When To Book X-Mas 2019 Flights!

When is the Best Time To Book a Last Minute Flight for the Holidays?

Schiphol Airport

Source: Horacio Villalobos – Corbis / Getty

Wanna get away for the holiday’s but you haven’t booked your flight yet? Want to know when is the best time to book that flight and save a little cash? Here’s a money-saving tip for you if you missed out on the deals this summer.

I hope I don't miss my flight

Source: PeopleImages / Getty

According to EliteDaily.com, experts say prices tend to temporarily drop about two to three weeks ahead of Christmas. So, you’ll want to buy tickets on December 8th (Sunday) or December 9th (Monday). Also, experts say the cheapest day to fly is December 23rd, and the most expensive day to fly will be December 21st.

 

 

Here’s When To Book X-Mas 2019 Flights!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 1 month ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 3 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 5 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close