Taraji P Henson opens up about anxiety after Trayvon Martin shooting!

With so much happening in the news today from active shooting incidents to police brutality and political turmoil we all can at times become emotionally affected by these issues. Well in a new cover story for Self Magazine, actress and megastar Taraji P Henson opens up and says she developed anxiety after the Trayvon Martin shooting.

She says her son Marcell Johnson is close to the same age, and Henson says she experienced a fear that so many other black people face daily. She says they’re not going to recognize her son as Taraji P Henson’s son, because he’s not a star. Click here for the full story…

