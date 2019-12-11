CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Suicide Pact?: ‘Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning’ Trailer [Video]

Will justice finally by served, though?

Lifetime Documentary "Surviving R. Kelly" Victim Will Hold Press Conference In Los Angeles With Her Attorney Gloria Allred

Source: Neilson Barnard / Getty

The Surviving R. Kelly docuseries on Lifetime was no doubt instrumental in getting the R&B singer charge and awaiting trial for multiple sex crimes in multiple states. Now, a sequel is dropping called Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning, and it may be even more damning than the original.

The six-hour docuseries will air over three nights beginning Jan. 3 through Jan. 5, and Black Twitter is surely going to be lit.

“Whoever’s acting like they didn’t know, is lying,” says Damon Dash in the preview. Other interviews of note include a litany of alleged R. Kelly victims and disgraced lawyer Michael Avenatti (who never the less had a hand in bringing charges to R. Kelly). But maybe most damning is a victim recounting an alleged suicide pact if R. Kelly were to be apprehended.

Bruh…

As for R. Kelly, he’s currently in custody awaiting trial in Chicago next year—then Brooklyn will get his hands on him after that. Everything done in the dark comes to the light, eventually.

Suicide Pact?: ‘Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning’ Trailer [Video]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 1 month ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 3 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 5 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close