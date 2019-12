Well not quite, but this Wednesday ABC announced it’s special running of Good Times with a cast full of stars according to Revolt.com. Not only will Tiffany Haddish, star as Willona Woods and Jamie Foxx’s daughter, Corinne Foxx to star as Thelma.

Read the full story online at revolt.com

Good Times coming back was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Written By: Britney B Yaweekendgirl Posted 11 hours ago

Also On 100.3: