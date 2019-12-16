CLOSE
Oprah: Find Out Why 50 Cent & Russell Simmons Aren’t Happy With Her

50 Cent and Russell Simmons Are not happy with Oprahs MeeToo Documentary… 50 took to his IG to tell actually how he felt.

via NYP:

Hip-hop artist 50 Cent took to Instagram on Thursday, writing, “I don’t understand why Oprah is going after black men,” along with a photo of Winfrey and Russell Simmons — the latter of whom was accused of sexual misconduct in 2017. Simmons, a 62-year-old music mogul, has denied the allegations.

“No Harvey Weinstein, No Epstein, just Micheal [sic] Jackson and Russell Simmons this s?-?-?t is sad,” writes 50 Cent.

Photos
