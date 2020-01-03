CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Little Known Black History Fact: Black College Football And The NFL

It’s no secret that historically Black colleges and universities have produced talent that has gone on to the next level despite the fact that most recruits now prefer to attend top-ranked football programs. Some of the NFL’s best Black players have hailed from a HBCU, with many going on to the Hall of Fame.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

Mississippi Valley State University was the college home to Los Angeles Ram defensive player Deacon Jones and San Francisco 49’ers wideout Jerry Rice. Jones was picked in the 14th round but wasn’t expected to figure in the Rams’ plans.

The term “sack” was coined by the 1980 Hall of Fame inductee and in 2013, the NFL created the Deacon Jones Award for the league’s sack leader.

Rice is arguably the greatest wide receiver to ever play, learning how to run routes under the coaching of MSU’s Archie Cooley. When he joined quarterback Joe Montana and John Taylor in the pros with the San Francisco 49’ers, they developed one of the NFL’s most potent offenses.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

The late Walter “Sweetness” Payton was a powerful running back who first began to gain notice from pro scouts when he played for Jackson State University. As a member of the Chicago Bears, Payton helped the team dominate in the ’80’s. On the other side of the line was Richard Dent, one of the most spectacular defensive players on a squad stacked with talent. The Tennessee State University standout was also the MVP of the Bears’ Super Bowl XX win.

Jackie Slater of the Los Angeles Rams, an offensive lineman that helped make running back Eric Dickerson into a star, was a Jackson State University alum who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2001.

Doug Williams wasn’t a slouch at Grambling State University, but his historic Super Bowl XXII win with the Washington Redskins was unprecedented at a time when few Black quarterbacks suited up for an NFL team. He shined as a player for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and became the first Black quarterback to win the Super Bowl in 1988 and the first Black player to be named the big game’s MVP.

Green Bay Packers’  former receiver Donald Driver was a stud for Alcorn State University, and his Packers counterpart Nick Collins was a star for Bethune-Cookman College. TV personality Michael Strahan, a defensive beast for the New York Giants, was a sight to behold as a player for Texas Southern University.

Strahan’s fellow player-turned-TV professional Shannon Sharpe of “Undisputed with Skip and Shannon” was an impressive tight end for the Denver Broncos and the Baltimore Ravens, beginning his journey to the pros at Savannah State University.

Heading into the 2019 playoffs is Terron Armstead of the New Orleans Saints who went to school at the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

PHOTO: (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Jamal D. Sutter) Public Domain

 HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

 

Little Known Black History Fact: Black College Football And The NFL  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Urban One Honors Air Date With Ford
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 2 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 4 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 6 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close