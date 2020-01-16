CLOSE
Ray J Shows Up Late To Meet-&-Greet With His Own Raycon Branding, 50 Cent Is Stunned

"What the Ray J is going on?!?" 

Not many can steal the spotlight from 50 Cent, but Ray J managed to do so recently at a meet-and-greet with fans in Los Angeles.

50 Cent was on time to take pictures with fans while holding bottles of his Branson Cognac, Le Chemin Du Roi Champagne, to help promote it. Ray J, on the other hand, showed up fashionably late, 90-minutes to be exact, and he made quite the entrance. It was so shocking that even 50 Cent could believe what he was witnessing and asking, “What the Ray J is going on?!?”

In the video shared by TMZ, Ray J arrived sporting his Raycon earbuds while carrying his own poster promoting his brand to take pictures in front of. The move was definitely smart on his part because the step-and-repeat only had Fiddy’s brand all over it. The only thing missing honestly was one of Ray J’s famous scoot-e-bikes. While Curtis flicked it up with fans, the “One Wish” singer made sure to have his photo set up ready when it was time for him to do the same and that his brand was well represented.

This isn’t the first time Ray J’s “impressive” branding skills were put on display. During a Complex News interview, Ray J boasted that his glasses were “unbreakable.” When the interviewer put them to the test and snapped them like a twig, Ray J’s confidence in his product didn’t waiver with him responding, “I don’t care.”

How can you not love Ray J? Anyway, you can peep the video of Ray J crashing the photo-op with Raycon branding below.

