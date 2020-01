Yesterday was Martin Luther King Jr. Day and many people around the country paid their respects to Dr. King. But, Donald Trump and Mike Pence paid their “disrespect” to the Martin Luther King Jr. memorial in D.C. when they took a photo and left. They were attempting to look like they commemorated the day, but they were only there for a short time Huggy says.

Huggy Lowdown: MLK Day was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 13 hours ago

