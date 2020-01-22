After news broke of the disgusting conditions inside in the Franklin County Jail located downtown, many people are in an uproar. The photographs are only a small look into the hellish conditions inmates live in and officers are forced to work in. And those in charge did not seem to have any intentions to act fast to resolve the issues.

Since that news spread, The Bureau of Adult Detention took it upon themselves to inspect Franklin County’s second jail located on Jackson Pike. And it is safe to say that this was not a routine inspection.​

With mold, urine, and fecal matter being just some of the nasty issues around the county jail, Jackson Pike jail is now under watchful eyes.

A spokesperson from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction said Sheriff Dallas Baldwin requested an inspection at the Jackson Pike jail on January 16th. Which coincidentally occurred just two days after being interrogated for answers regarding the conditions inside the downtown jail and why it is a mess.

The inspection took place today and details of whatever they may have discovered while visiting Jackson Pike will be available in about a week or so.

Source: NBC4i

Ohio’s Jackson Pike Jail Undergoes State Inspection After Downtown Jail Found Disgusting! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Written By: Breeze Posted 17 hours ago

