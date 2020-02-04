Off-White™ Remained The World’s Hottest Clothing Brand In Q4 2019

It seems Virgil Abloh’s golden touch isn’t dimming down anytime soon. The data shows that his luxury wears were the most sought after during the holiday season.

Hypebeast is reporting Off-White has held on as the “Hottest Brand” in the fashion industry. According to Lyst Index the luxury apparel company was the most hunted for by online consumers. Their reporting attributes their dominance during holidays due to their new logo that was unveiled on Instagram, a new brick and mortar Miami retail location and the buzz garnered from Hailey Bieber’s wedding dress.

Rounding out the top five in numerical order is Gucci (who climbed up a slot from their previous position at three), Balenciaga (who traded places with Gucci), Moncler (who jumped 11 spots this report) and Versace. Other noted labels who saw sizable jumps quarter over quarter Canada Goose (#32 to #18), Dr Martens (#31 to #19) and YEEZY (#25 to #16).

To compile the results, global fashion search platform Lyst analyses the online shopping behavior of more than nine million shoppers a month searching, browsing and buying fashion across 12,000 designers and stores online. The formula behind The Lyst Index takes into account global Lyst and Google search data, conversion rates and sales, as well as brand and product social media mentions and engagement statistics worldwide over a three month period.

While Virgil Abloh remains the hottest name in the design the celebrity has come with a lot of criticism. Within the last year he has been accused of style thievery and not driving enough diversity within the Off-White staff.

You can read the The Lyst Index Q4 2019 report here.

