Coronavirus deaths tops SARS outbreak

Source: Getty 

 

The Coronavirus has now killed more than 810 people and 37,000 cases topping numbers from the SARS outbreak of 2002.

SARS had an estimated 8,100 cases with 774 deaths.

The health care system in Wuhan has been overwhelmed by new patients and diagnoses of the potentially deadly Coronavirus that surfaced in December 2019.

Wuhan city along with other ares of China has issued a lockdown on it’s residents with some outside countries and airlines restricting travel to and from the area.

It is still unknown how the Coronavirus spreads but washing hands is always recommended.

 

 

