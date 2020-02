Valerie Lee Prince tried to buy Methamphetamine from a undercover officer while working as a first grade teacher at a Jacksonville school.

The teacher had scheduled to leave the classroom to buy the drugs during school time, use some and give the rest to her boyfriend according to Clay county law enforcement.

The teacher was arrested after school and charged with possession of Meth.

Prince is scheduled to be arraigned on March 10th. She is currently in Clay County Jail.

Also On 100.3: