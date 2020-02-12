CLOSE
Black History Month
Black History Month: Age Disruptor Award: Reinventing What It Means To Age. Sponsored by AARP

We want to recognize Black History Makers who are shaping a future in which people are valued for who they are, not how old they are.  Sponsored by AARP, they are challenging age stereotypes and inspiring us all with more choices as we age.   Do you know someone like this…or perhaps it’s you?  Nominate an age disruptor below in honor of black history month.  Tell us a little about them and how they are reinventing what it means to age.  The winner will receive an award at our black history month celebration on February 28th along with $1000.

