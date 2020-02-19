CLOSE
Al Pacino Got Dumped Cause He Was Old & Cheap!

'Phil Spector' New York Premiere

Source: Michael N. Todaro / Getty

Everybody gets dumped! Even Scarface aka Al Pacino had to go through it and his ex says she dumped him because he was old and very cheap.

Al Pacino, 79, and his ex,  Israeli actress Meital Dohan, 40, dated for two years, but they split over their 39-year age gap and his frugality. Dohan told Israeli magazine La’Isha: “I tried to deny it, but now he is already an elderly man, to be honest. So even with all my love, it didn’t last. How can I say politely that he didn’t like to spend money? … He only bought me flowers.”

She continued: “I really love and appreciate him, and I was glad to be there for him when he needed me, and to be a part of his legacy. It’s an honor for me. I’m glad this relationship happened between us, and hope we remain good friends.”

According to PageSix, Pacino shares a 30-year-old daughter with his former acting coach Jan Tarrant and 18-year-old twins with National Lampoon’s Vacation star Beverly D’Angelo; he also dated Diane Keaton, Penelope Ann Miller, Kathleen Quinlan and many others.

 

 

 

Al Pacino Got Dumped Cause He Was Old & Cheap!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

